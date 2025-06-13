Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $29.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,771.82. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $248,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $851,245.12. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

