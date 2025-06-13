Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Buys 13,440 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

