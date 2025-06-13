FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFEB. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $11,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $9,673,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period.

FFEB opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $51.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

