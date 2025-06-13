Gary McGrath Purchases 44 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 44 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($201.28).

Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 328 ($4.47) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 536 ($7.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The company has a market cap of £157.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.73.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.38. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

