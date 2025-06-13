GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,554,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $177.56 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.73 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average of $188.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,843,867.95. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,426,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

