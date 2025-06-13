Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Get Goldwind Science And Technology alerts:

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $0.84 on Friday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.