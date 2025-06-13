Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $0.84 on Friday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
