Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Trading 0.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

