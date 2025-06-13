Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,332 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $481.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 944.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,361 shares of company stock worth $106,359,058 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

