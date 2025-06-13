Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,692 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6,828.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,557,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Perrigo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,573,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,667 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PRGO stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.46. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.55%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

