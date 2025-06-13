Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,096 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 513.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $113,767,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,493,000. Braidwell LP grew its position in Legend Biotech by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,977,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 915,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.13. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

