Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,627 Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LENZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LENZ opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $38.93.

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

