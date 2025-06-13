Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,425 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE ATMU opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

