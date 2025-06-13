Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in New York Times by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in New York Times by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

