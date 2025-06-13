Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

SPXC stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

