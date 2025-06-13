Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,770.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $34.78 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.