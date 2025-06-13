Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $554,572.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,548.16. This represents a 28.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

