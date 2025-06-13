Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,588 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Real Brokerage worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

REAX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $822.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.04. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $353.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.92 million. On average, analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Real Brokerage Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

