Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,566 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Samsara by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after buying an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,908,000 after buying an additional 419,163 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Samsara by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after buying an additional 547,390 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT opened at $40.54 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,520. The trade was a 45.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,136,917 shares of company stock valued at $89,546,904. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

