Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5,642.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 126.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.04. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.