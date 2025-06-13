Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,354,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

