Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 782.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7,771.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IGT stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.53.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

