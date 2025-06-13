Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 40,181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $186.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.75. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.83 and a 12-month high of $192.01.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

