Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Wingstop by 93.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $358.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.96.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

