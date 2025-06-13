Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after buying an additional 2,753,033 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after buying an additional 2,106,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 1,521,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,428,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

RCKT stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.