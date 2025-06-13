Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Price Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.