Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

