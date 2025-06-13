Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

