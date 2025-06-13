Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 456.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.