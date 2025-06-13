Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of KTOS opened at $41.24 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 412.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

View Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,487.86. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $63,692.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,871.68. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,125 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.