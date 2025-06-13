Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,409 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.3%

Power Integrations stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock worth $642,092. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

