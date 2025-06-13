Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,785 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $298.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.04 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.20 and its 200 day moving average is $285.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.