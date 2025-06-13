Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,403 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,624,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,689,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.