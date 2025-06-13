Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 246,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.6%

NDSN opened at $218.03 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.