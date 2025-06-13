Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

