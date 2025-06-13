Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Itron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Itron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 464,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Stock Up 0.2%

Itron stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. The trade was a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $38,968.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,846.60. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.36.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

