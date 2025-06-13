Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,406,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,480,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,528,000 after purchasing an additional 153,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,663,033 shares of company stock worth $208,384,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.81 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

