Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 88,715 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,715 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.6%

LSPD stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.47. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.