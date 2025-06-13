Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 801,414 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 92,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,112,000 after acquiring an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Moody’s by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $150,376,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $481.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93.

Moody's Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody's

Moody's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

