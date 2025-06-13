Head to Head Analysis: MariMed (OTC:MRMD) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53% Cresco Labs -9.15% -16.52% -4.81%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million 0.19 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -2.37 Cresco Labs $770.89 million 0.33 -$175.52 million ($0.24) -2.13

This table compares MariMed and Cresco Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. MariMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MariMed and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 Cresco Labs 0 2 0 2 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Cresco Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

