Head-To-Head Comparison: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) versus Bellway (OTC:BLWYY)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Bellway (OTC:BLWYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellway has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -49.69% -373.96% -5.72% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bellway 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Bellway, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Bellway”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.02 -$3.09 million ($0.89) -0.03 Bellway $3.00 billion 1.21 $164.33 million N/A N/A

Bellway has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Bellway beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

