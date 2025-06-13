Head to Head Survey: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bancshares and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carter Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than United Bancshares.

This table compares United Bancshares and Carter Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $46.23 million 1.79 $9.15 million $3.40 8.15 Carter Bankshares $135.74 million 2.85 $24.52 million $1.20 13.91

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 14.84% N/A N/A Carter Bankshares 10.09% 6.50% 0.53%

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

