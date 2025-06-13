Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2025

Barclays upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLYFree Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Citigroup cut shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCMLY

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.6922 dividend. This is a positive change from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th.

About Holcim

(Get Free Report)

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.