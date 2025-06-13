Iain Ross Buys 110,000 Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN) Stock

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ross purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,200 ($2,995.23).

Tern Price Performance

Shares of TERN opened at GBX 1.47 ($0.02) on Friday. Tern Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.53 ($0.03). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Tern (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (0.84) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tern had a negative return on equity of 108.05% and a negative net margin of 17,804.03%.

About Tern

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

