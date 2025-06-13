IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Program

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

