IMC Chicago LLC Invests $679,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.48% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000.

PUI stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

