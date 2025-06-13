Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $106.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 395.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,546,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after buying an additional 3,629,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 273.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 658,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 482,393 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,233.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 498,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,983,000 after purchasing an additional 460,696 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

