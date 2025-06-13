Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

IPOAF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

