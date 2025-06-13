Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
IPOAF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.
About Industrias Peñoles
