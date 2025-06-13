Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases 189 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($203.28).
Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 297 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($206.22).
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Giles Wilson bought 32,640 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,625.60 ($23,996.73).
Dr. Martens Trading Down 3.5%
LON:DOCS opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.04) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.41. Dr. Martens plc has a one year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £742.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($95.30) to GBX 6,000 ($81.69) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking
for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical
movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage
and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of
empowerment and their own individual attitude.
The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and
is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.
