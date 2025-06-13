Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £151.90 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach purchased 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($206.81).

SThree Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.84. SThree plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.50 ($6.09). The stock has a market cap of £313.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

About SThree

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

