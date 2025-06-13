Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £151.90 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach purchased 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($206.81).
SThree Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.84. SThree plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.50 ($6.09). The stock has a market cap of £313.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.
About SThree
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SThree
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.