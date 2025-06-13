Insider Buying: The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Shepherd bought 500 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £3,855 ($5,248.47).

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 766 ($10.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.08. The stock has a market cap of £218.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 612.70 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,068.36 ($14.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

