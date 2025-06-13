Insider Buying: The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Shepherd bought 500 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £3,855 ($5,248.47).
The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 766 ($10.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.08. The stock has a market cap of £218.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 612.70 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,068.36 ($14.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.59.
About The Biotech Growth Trust
